TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Thursday info

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Rain likely, high around 65. Today’s sunrise was at 5:13 am, while sunset will again be at 9:11 pm (staying there until Saturday).

ROAD WORK

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project – including a months-long closure of Fairmount Avenue beneath the bridge – could start as soon as Monday.

*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check for advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route, but now with the unscheduled “bonus boat” on weekdays when available; check WSF alerts for last-minute changes and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (most city cameras were down as of early this morning)

1st Ave. S. Bridge (a state camera:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!