FOLLOWUP: Admiral Way Bridge work, with months-long Fairmount Avenue closure, could start as soon as Monday

(Slide from SDOT presentation at May 2024 Admiral Neighborhood Association meeting)

One month after the Admiral Neighborhood Association got an update on the Admiral Way Bridge seismic-strengthening project (WSB coverage here), SDOT has just announced that work will start as soon as Monday (July 1). The bridge over Fairmount Ravine is actually two bridges; they’ll have some closures during the project, but, as explained in the ANA meeting, the biggest impact will be under those bridges, with a months-long around-the-clock closure of Fairmount Avenue. Here’s the SDOT announcement:

As early as Monday, July 1, SDOT is set to begin seismic retrofits on the Admiral Way North and South Bridges. These essential improvements will enhance the bridges’ ability to withstand earthquakes. The construction is expected to last approximately 7-8 months, but schedules may change due to factors such as weather and availability of crews and materials.

To ensure the work is completed safely and efficiently, there will be lane closures on SW Admiral Way at the bridge throughout the construction period. Additionally, there will be full 24/7 closures of the bridge on two weekends, with specific dates to be determined. Fairmount Avenue beneath the bridge will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers, for the duration of the construction.

We understand these closures will impact those who regularly use the bridge and Fairmount Avenue, and we will strive to minimize these disruptions.