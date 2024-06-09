The still-roaming guinea fowl, growing-up goslings, and other West Seattle birds

(Photo sent by Kayano)

Almost every day, someone sends us a new photo of the still-roaming West Seattle Guinea Fowl, some still mistaking them for turkeys. So we’re opening this gallery of WSB readers’ bird photos with another mention of them.

(Photo sent by Lorenzo)

They’re not lost – we’ve been told they have a home, from which they are allowed to roam – most often seen in and near The Triangle, including in the street:

(Photo by Lisa Wallace)

As we reported earlier this spring, the Seattle Animal Shelter has tried, unsuccessfully, to corral them (they reiterated that to another reader just today) … Also often seen this spring, Canada Geese and their goslings. David Hutchinson sent this photo, observing that they’re growing up:

Here’s a view of a goose family earlier in the spring, by Angela Gunn:

Also on the shore, James Tilley photographed a Caspian Tern and Crow facing off:

In a more placid moment, this Great Blue Heron caught Benjamin Evans‘s attention:

Jerry Simmons photographed this Steller’s Jay taking time for self-care:

And here’s a Wilson’s Warbler photographed at Lincoln Park by Mark MacDonald:

Thanks to everyone who shares photos – birds, wildlife, breaking news, more – westseattleblog@gmail.com – also note that between galleries like this, we do feature bird photos with some of our daily event lists, so they’re worth a look if you don’t routinely read them!