The still-roaming guinea fowl, growing-up goslings, and other West Seattle birds

Almost every day, someone sends us a new photo of the still-roaming West Seattle Guinea Fowl, some still mistaking them for turkeys. So we’re opening this gallery of WSB readers’ bird photos with another mention of them.
They’re not lost – we’ve been told they have a home, from which they are allowed to roam – most often seen in and near The Triangle, including in the street:
As we reported earlier this spring, the Seattle Animal Shelter has tried, unsuccessfully, to corral them (they reiterated that to another reader just today) … Also often seen this spring, Canada Geese and their goslings. David Hutchinson sent this photo, observing that they’re growing up:
Here’s a view of a goose family earlier in the spring, by Angela Gunn:
Also on the shore, James Tilley photographed a Caspian Tern and Crow facing off:
In a more placid moment, this Great Blue Heron caught Benjamin Evans‘s attention:
Jerry Simmons photographed this Steller’s Jay taking time for self-care:
And here’s a Wilson’s Warbler photographed at Lincoln Park by Mark MacDonald:
Thanks to everyone who shares photos – birds, wildlife, breaking news, more
