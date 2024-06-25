SCHOOL SAFETY: Clear backpacks? Closed campuses? Superintendent ponders policy changes

When Seattle Public Schools superintendent Dr. Brent Jones announced earlier today that he would delay the release of a potential school-closure plan until September, that information was the second half of a message to the community. The first half involved another major proposal – possible policies to address school violence. Dr. Jones’s message began with a reference to the recent shooting death of a Garfield High School student; he did not mention January’s shooting death of 15-year-old Chief Sealth International HS student Mobarak Adam, at the Southwest Center/Pool across the street from the school, but that still weighs heavily on hearts and minds here. The superintendent’s message promises “concrete steps to enhance the safety of our school environments.” He promises “to include gun violence prevention in high schools and increased mental health support for all grades” and says he has “allocated over $2 million for staff to improve school building exteriors and campus security.”

Beyond that, he lists possible policy changes that “may include”:

-Increasing SPS security and neighborhood safety organization patrols around our buildings.

-Wearing identification badges on campus.

-Requiring clear backpacks.

-Closing campuses for lunch.

Dr. Jones says he will be talking with “regional and building leaders about the needs of their school communities” before any decisions are made. He also mentioned the SPS Safe Schools Hotline 206-252-0510 that “can be used 24/7 to report any threats to our schools.” Chief Sealth IHS administration said some safety changes were made there after Mobarak Adam’s death, as detailed at a lightly attended safety forum in April.