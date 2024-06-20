Northwest Wine Academy at South Seattle College: Welcoming a new WSB sponsor

Today we welcome one of our newest WSB sponsors, a unique part of the West Seattle wine scene, the Northwest Wine Academy at South Seattle College. New sponsors have the opportunity to tell you about themselves – here’s what the Northwest Wine Academy wants you to know:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room at South Seattle College offers a serene retreat from city life, nestled beside the college arboretum, a community garden, and the Seattle Chinese Garden. It’s located in the Puget Ridge neighborhood of West Seattle. Step into a lively space where students craft unique wines, providing a tasting experience brimming with Pacific Northwest flavors, from the bold notes of black cherry and blackberries to the subtle nuances of woody oak, vanilla, and more. By supporting the Wine Academy, you are supporting our students’ journey to build their skills and find fulfilling work in Washington’s bustling wine industry.

Whether you prefer the outdoors in summer or the cozy indoors year-round, indulge in our affordable tastings priced at just $8 per person for a flight of four varieties. Join our vibrant community at one of the Northwest Wine Academy‘s regular events, where we not only showcase wines but also engage in activities such as painting, plant potting, cookie decorating, and delightful food pairings.

Elevate your experience by becoming a member of our Wine Club after attending one of our events. Our club offers various membership tiers, ranging in prices, and includes shipments of 4 to 12 bottles twice a year. Members also enjoy exclusive discounts on all other purchases throughout the year. These experiences go to help fund student led projects, new equipment, and support the health of the Northwest Wine Academy at South Seattle College.

Interested in hosting an event in the tasting room or have questions regarding visiting us for a tasting? Contact: WineInfo@seattlecolleges.edu. We can provide you with room rental fees and our current catering menu!

The Northwest Wine Academy is in the north lot of the SSC campus at 6000 16th SW. Follow the Northwest Wine Academy on Instagram to learn more about our upcoming events and offerings, including food truck pop-ups ran by our Culinary Arts students.

We thank the Northwest Wine Academy at South Seattle College for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here; email patrick@wsbsales.com for info on joining the team!