HELPING: ‘Make a Difference Week’ restoration at Lincoln Park

Thanks to Lisa McGinty, forest steward with Friends of Lincoln Park, for a report and photos on their latest restoration event:

We had a great time in the forest on Sunday. Twenty-five volunteers gathered to enjoy wildlife, nature education, and have fun getting muddy doing some forest restoration.

Grateful to the community for showing up and caring about our urban green spaces!

This event is part of the Society for Ecological Restoration’s Make a Difference Week – an annual week of global restoration action where individuals and organizations from around the world host and participate in local volunteer restoration events to achieve a tremendous global collective impact.