One of today’s biggest events is happening right now – the Taste of White Center, benefiting the White Center Food Bank. Until 3 pm, you can visit any of the WCFB’s ticket-sales booths along 16th SW and buy $5 tickets good at participating venues for specific “tastes” – while they last!

This year it’s an all-out street fair, even bouncy toys on 16th near 100th. Lots of places to sit and enjoy your “tastes.”