FOLLOWUP: SDOT says it’s finished High Point Healthy Street construction

(WSB photo, 34th/Morgan)

Though most of the attention has gone to the Alki Point stretch, West Seattle has two other “Healthy Streets,” and SDOT sent an announcement this week that it’s done with work on what was the first one announced in 2020, officially the “High Point Healthy Street” though it stretches into Sunrise Heights. After a downsizing decision last year, SDOT retained the designation for 34th SW between Graham and Holden. Most of what the “construction” entailed was the placement of permanent concrete-base signage, including some with planters, as shown above, and pavement markings around the signs. SDOT says it will decide by year’s end whether the other West Seattle Healthy Street, Delridge/Highland Park, will become permanent; community advocates have long been requesting that if it does, the Trenton stretch is removed, as that’s a major neighborhood connection street.