UPDATE: Crash closes Beach Drive, takes out power to dozens of homes

2:32 PM: SFD and SPD are on the scene of a crash that’s brought down a utility pole and wires in the 4800 block of Beach Drive [vicinity map] and report the entire street is blocked as a result. One person is reported injured. The Seattle City Light outage map says 58 customers are out of electricity, too.

3:26 PM: The photos are from WSB’s Jason Grotelueschen, who says the pickup truck in the photo below is the vehicle whose driver is reported to have hit the pole.

City Light is on scene and the street is still closed, though SFD has departed.