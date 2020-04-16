‘Stay Healthy Streets’ to launch with High Point greenway going almost car-free

The city news release that explains the signage we covered earlier also includes something new: “Stay Healthy Streets,” stretches of neighborhood greenway that will be “closed to through traffic – but not residents or deliveries – 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the duration of the emergency or until otherwise noted by the City of Seattle,” as explained in SDOT’s subsequent announcement, which adds, “People with destinations along Stay Healthy Streets – like residents, essential workers, emergency service providers, delivery providers, and garbage and recycling collectors will continue to have vehicle access.” One of the first two is in High Point (and a bit south), as shown on the map above, starting Saturday. The announcement says signage will go out starting tomorrow, and that these will likely be followed by other stretches of greenway – unspecified for now (West Seattle also has greenways in Highland Park and North Delridge).