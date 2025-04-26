HAPPENING NOW: South Park Plaza grand-opening celebration

Thanks to Nathan for the photos! Looking for someplace new to take your little one(s) to play? If you can get over the ridge to South Park, the play area at this brand-new park is an option. The park is South Park Plaza, on what was most recently a big gravel lot southwest of the South Park Bridge. The grand-opening celebration is happening until 2 pm, with speeches and a ribbon-cutting:

The city infopage for the project says the almost-one-acre park has been in the works for seven years, at a cost of $2.6 million.