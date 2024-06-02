FOLLOWUP: Alki Point Healthy Street walking/rolling/biking lane installation begins

Thanks to David Hutchinson for that photo. As reported here, SDOT said last week that it would start installing the permanent features of the Alki Point Healthy Street as soon as Saturday, and indeed, David tells us, they’ve been out there all weekend, including placement of concrete wheel stops for the new 10-foot walking/rolling/biking lane alongside the waterside sidewalk by Constellation Park. The photo above is from this morning; we just went over – the crew’s gone now, and this is what we saw looking northward on Beach Drive from 64th:

David also sent this photo of Saturday work on the Alki Avenue stretch west of 63rd:

That hasn’t been discussed as much as the Beach Drive stretch, but that spot is where a “cul-de-sac” is being set up, per the project page, “to give drivers an opportunity to turn around before the ‘street closed’ sign.”