Anne, with jam, is one of the ~20 sellers you’ll find at the West Seattle Eagles‘ garden/craft sale, if you haven’t been already – it’s on at the Eagles’ HQ in The Junction until 3 pm, and you can get fresh-grilled lunch until 2, with proceeds going to cancer research!

The Eagles are at 4426 California SW. P.S. Anne – who sent the pics – was bringing eight cases of jam, including raspberry, strawberry, rhubarb, peach, and orange marmalade!