SDOT downsizing High Point Healthy Street

Back in April 2020, SDOT announced West Seattle’s first “Stay Healthy Street,” in High Point and vicinity. Now it’s planning to downsize. Here’s the announcement sent this afternoon, with word of a chance to talk with SDOT about it next week:

Over the last year we’ve been doing additional reviews and updating our Healthy Streets across Seattle based on community use trends and public feedback. For the High Point Healthy Street, we plan to remove the Healthy Street designation for some of the route while making another section permanent.

Permanent: Segment A – on 34th Ave SW, between SW Holden St and SW Graham St – is proposed to become a permanent Healthy Street. We plan to install permanent signage with a concrete block base and new painted curb space around it at each intersection. There is an option to replace the concrete base with a planter barrel if a neighbor wants to maintain it. Our Healthy Streets webpage has more information about adopting a planter.

Removal: We will be removing Segments B, C, and D and returning them back to a Neighborhood Greenway.

Segment B – SW Graham St, between 34th Ave SW and High Point Dr SW

Segment C – High Point Dr SW, between SW Graham St and Sylvan Way SW

Segment D – SW Holly St, between 34th Ave SW and 31 Ave SW

Please see the map (above) for your reference on the segments.

Join us June 27 for an Open House. We will have light refreshments to share and staff will be available to listen to your feedback regarding this update.

When: Tuesday, June 27, between 5:30 pm-7 pm

Where: High Point Neighborhood House, 6400 Sylvan Way SW, Room 207