FOLLOWUP: Restoration time for ‘Welcome to West Seattle’ sign

June 26, 2024 10:46 am
(Reader photo, April 2023)

It’s been more than a year since a driver did that damage to the “Welcome to West Seattle” sign near the southwest end of the West Seattle Bridge. A reader recently tipped us that it appeared some repair work is under way. The sign was installed in 2019 by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, thanks to a gift from the late philanthropist Ada Cruzen, so we asked Chamber executive director Rachel Porter about the repair status when we saw her at an event on Tuesday. She confirms that restoration is under way, with the help of an area metal-work firm, and should be complete within a month; other details are yet to come.

  • WS Res June 26, 2024 (11:05 am)
    Now do the “walking on logs” statues!

