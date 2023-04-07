West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Late-night crash leaves ‘Welcome to West Seattle’ sign damaged

April 7, 2023 12:58 pm
12:58 PM: Thanks to the texters who sent photos of the damaged “Welcome to West Seattle” sign along the southwest end of the West Seattle Bridge. We reported late last night on the crash at that location. The sign was installed by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce in 2019, funded by a donation from the late philanthropist Ada Cruzen; we have a message out to the WSCC to see what their plans are.

1:05 PM: Quick response from Chamber executive director Whitney Moore: “Absolutely, the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce will be repairing the Welcome Sign and restoring it to its former glory.”

  • Alki resident April 7, 2023 (1:06 pm)
    Is it that impossible to drive over a bridge without crashing? Unreal 

