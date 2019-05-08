New ‘Welcome to West Seattle’ sign unveiled

Adah Cruzen was there this afternoon as the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce officially unveiled the new Welcome to West Seattle sign on the slope along the west end of the West Seattle Bridge long tended by her late husband Earl Cruzen. He was there in 1986 when the Chamber, for which he was a vice president at the time, put up the previous sign; last summer, with a photo of Earl as a backdrop, Adah announced a donation to fund a new one. Then-Chamber CEO Lynn Dennis was also at the site for today’s unveiling.

It was made by South Park-based Waypoint Sign Company, which installed the framework and base last month.

Members of the Chamber committee that worked on the sign project were there for the unveiling. Along with then-CEO Dennis, they were:

 Tim Andes of Waypoint Sign Company

 Paul Prentice, of Prentice Designs Inc.

 Hamilton Gardiner of Holmquist and Gardiner PLLC

 Gary Potter of Potter Construction

 Pete Spalding of Verity Credit Union

 Shannon Felix of Avalon Glassworks

The Cruzen donation also is to pay for a landscape-maintenance plan for the site.