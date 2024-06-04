BEACH TIME! Low-low tides on West Seattle shores for next four days

(Photo by Lynn Hall – low tide last month near Anchor/Luna Park)
Beach alert! The next series of low-low tides starts tomorrow, and they’re even lower than last time – four consecutive days of low tides at least -3.0 feet:
Wednesday -3.0 at 10:40 am
Thursday -3.4 at 11:21 am
Friday -3.3 at 12:02 pm
Saturday -3.0 at 12:45 pm
Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists will be at Constellation and Lincoln Parks all four days (and Sunday) – see their schedule/locations here. And whether you’re out there with an expert or by yourself, please tread lightly!
