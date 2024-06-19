West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Fauntleroy incident leads to Arbor Heights arrest

June 19, 2024 3:52 pm
3:52 PM: Lots of questions about this. Police have converged on a car in Arbor Heights, near 35th/Ocean View, to investigate whether it’s linked to an incident in Fauntleroy involving someone in a car with a gun. They’re questioning two people. So far as we’ve heard in monitoring, they’re still trying to sort it all out; the resident who sent the photo says officers told him it started as a domestic-violence incident. The car that was stopped was reported to have two children in it.

4:19 PM: One man has been arrested, police tell us at the arrest scene. The original incident, in which a gun was brandished, happened near 45th/Wildwood in Fauntleroy. We don’t know whether a gun was found but officers were bagging various items as apparent evidence. The aforementioned children’s mom was brought to the scene earlier so they are OK.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Fauntleroy incident leads to Arbor Heights arrest"

  • Katie Anderson June 19, 2024 (4:05 pm)
    From 37th and ocean view 

  • Jim June 19, 2024 (4:19 pm)
    Just saw an aid car lights and sirens headed fast onto 46th

    • WSB June 19, 2024 (4:23 pm)
      No one reported to have been injured. One man arrested. What you saw was an SFD response for an unrelated incident at a residence in the 9300 block of California.

      • Jim June 19, 2024 (4:41 pm)
        Okay thank you Sorry for the confusion It can be tricky on the scanner sometimes. You guys really are the best!

