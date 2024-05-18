WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 34 notes!

(‘Sundog’ photographed Friday night by Don Brubeck)

LIBRARY CLOSURE: The Southwest Library is closed Saturdays through June 4.

WATER TAXI’S LATER-EVENING RUNS: Spring/summer season for the West Seattle Water Taxi continues, so it’s making later-evening runs tonight.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER GROUP RUN: The store is where to meet for the weekly free group run at 8 am. (2743 California SW)

SAUNA AT THE BEACH: Portable sauna at Alki Beach, 8 am-3 pm, with some openings remaining as of early today – the reservation link is in our calendar listing.

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please register.

WEST SEATTLE BEE FESTIVAL: 9 am-4 pm at High Point Commons Park and in the street on Lanham Place. See our preview for the full schedule, from morning 5K/10K walks to the afternoon booths, demonstrations, and music.

WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT GUIDED HIKE: Free! Meet up at 9:30 am at Pathfinder K-8 (1901 SW Genesee) – details in our calendar listing.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET, SEASON OPENER: 10 am-2 pm, as previewed here. Mayor Harrell is scheduled to visit toward the start of today’s market, as part of the One Seattle Day of Service. (9421 18th SW)

SPEAKING OF ONE DAY OF SERVICE: Last-minute volunteers still welcome at Webster Pond (greenspace on SW Webster south of Home Depot), 10 am-1 pm – here’s the RSVP form.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

MIDDLE-SCHOOL SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP: As previewed here, Madison MS boys play Eagle Staff MS for the district championship, 10 am at Memorial Stadium downtown.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

BEGINNER’S FORAGING WALK: 11 am in West Seattle – organizer will send location after registration.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

POP-UP: 11 am-6 pm, fashion pop-up by Jayma at Swan Dive (4537 California SW).

POGGIE TAVERN TURNS 90: The dive bar at 4717 California SW plans festivities all weekend – that includes NWTXBBQ visiting 3-7 pm today. Open noon-2 am.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

HIGH-SCHOOL BASEBALL: West Seattle HS plays its first state-tournament game, vs. Peninsula at Edmonds-Woodway HS (7600 212th SW, Edmonds), 1 pm.

READY FREDDY PREP PARTY: Join preparedness coach Alice Kuder of Just In Case (WSB sponsor) to learn how to build your “flee bag.” At Whisky West (6451 California SW); RSVP, please – email alice@justincaseplans.com to be sure there’s a spot.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SEATTLE BEER WEEK AT OUNCES: Christmas in May, 3-6 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), as Seattle Beer Week festivities continue.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

UNMASK THE NIGHT: 5 pm benefit for Chad’s Legacy Project, founded by a West Seattle couple in honor of their son. At Hideaway Cellars in SODO (4130 1st Ave. S.).

ROO FORREST & FRIENDS: Music at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, no cover.

LARRY MURANTE AT KENYON HALL: With Nati Popova, 7 pm doors. Ticket link’s in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

THUNDERPUSSY LIVE AT EASY STREET: 7 pm in-store performance. (4559 California SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

RETROMANCERS AT THE SKYLARK: “Power rock with West Seattle band The Retromancers, plus First Track & Project 33, doors 7 pm, music 8 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10 cover.

BEATS: Saturday night DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Ichy spins. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

