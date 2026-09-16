READER REPORT: 1 cat item taken, 1 left behind

The report and video were sent by Avery, hoping that maybe someone has found the package of cat food that was delivered, then taken:

This happened at around 11:30 am (Tuesday) near the (Delridge) branch library. The package contained expensive food for my elderly cat. It seems like the person was moving with intent and was wearing business clothes (???), so I have no idea what is going on here. If anyone knows who this is or where my package went, please just return it to me.

Avery says the package the person didn’t take is “a 40-pound bag of cat litter and you can see the label from the steps.”