WEEKEND PREVIEW: West Seattle Bee Festival tomorrow!

May 17, 2024 3:33 pm
First big event of a lively West Seattle weekend starts at 9 am tomorrow – the West Seattle Bee Festival! Here’s how the day will unfold:

Commons Park runs north behind Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW; map) and the West Seattle Bee Garden is at its north end (corner of Lanham and Graham); Lanham is where you’ll find most of the booths during the community activities between noon and 4 pm (that street will be closed to traffic much of the day). It’s all free! The first Bee Festival was back in 2013, celebrating the launch of the Bee Garden itself.

