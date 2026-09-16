Admiral Neighborhood Association’s new night/place, outdoor movie, much more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Recent almost-fall sunset, photographed by Bob Burns)

Here are highlights for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (which you can preview any time – our daily highlight list is meant to be an ICYMI reminder rundown, with last-minute additions too):

GRAND-OPENING CELEBRATION: The new Sherwin Williams paint store at 4457 Fauntleroy Way SW has been open a while but is officially having a grand opening today, with discounts and activities – even a dunk tank. Now until 2 pm.

READING WITH TODDLERS: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

OFFICER MEMORIAL DEDICATION: A permanent memorial to SPD Lt. Bryan Van Brunt will be dedicated at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) at 11:30 am. The public is welcome, It’s part of the Seattle Police Foundation‘s Fallen Officer Project.

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Play indoors this afternoon! 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW)

DOG SWIMMING: The annual end-of-season Dog Days swim sessions are all week at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club (11003 31st SW), 4-7 pm. Fee. Dogs only in the pool, not people!

FREE YOGA FOR 12-STEP RECOVERY: Every Wednesday, continuing into fall, 5-6:30 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio and Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), no registration but MUST arrive no later than 4:55 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is happening at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Talk about Seattle’s growth – current and future – at the weekly 6 pm meetup – again this week at The Good Society (2701 California SW).

NO FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm story time is canceled tonight at Southwest Library.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces.

SIP ‘N’ STITCH AT MR. B’S: 5-8 pm, workshop-style sewing at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), fee includes supplies.

OUTDOOR MOVIE: 6:30 pm in Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, ballfield 3), “Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” Free (but you can bring $ for food trucks). Info in our calendar listing!

PRACTICE YOUR SPANISH LANGUAGE SKILLS: A local group of Spanish-language learners gathers 6:30-8:30 pm at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) to practice – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30-8:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: First meeting at new place on new night! 7 pm on third Wednesdays at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW). Enter on east side of the building. See connecttoadmiral.org for agenda info!

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your craft project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW) for a crafty night, 7-9 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Play music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle Wednesday trivia venues: Seaside Grill (2820 Alki SW) at 7 pm … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And Wednesday trivia usually starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THEATER: Preview night for the new ArtsWest play, “The Chinese Lady,” 7:30 pm. Online tickets are sold out but you can check in-person with the box office before the show. (4711 California SW)

DANCE WITH BALORICO: Lessons at 8 pm and 9 pm at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW) -sign up here.

SWING IT WEDNESDAY! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale, South Park).

KARAOKE: Sing at Admiral Pub starting at 9 pm, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning an event, class, workshop, etc., that’s open to community participation/observation/visitation? Please email us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!