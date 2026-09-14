BIZNOTE: About the banner on ex-Bartell building in White Center

Thanks to Brian for the tip about the banner that went up recently on the ex-Bartell Drugs building at 15th/Roxbury in White Center. As we told Brian and a few others who have since asked about it, the parent company of Castillo’s Supermarkets bought it some months ago; they have a store at 10426 16th SW in White Center and one in Federal Way. The ongoing work has been mentioned at North Highline Unincorporated Area Council meetings, which we cover for partner site White Center Now, by Phillip Le, who works in economic development for King County Local Services. Online records show permit filings for building work date back to last November. We haven’t talked to them yet about their timetable for moving.