West Seattle, Washington

17 Friday

58℉

SPORTS: Madison MS boys’ soccer team to play for district championship

May 17, 2024 6:38 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

The photo is from Amber, one of two Madison Middle School parents who sent word that the boys’ soccer team plays for the district championship Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium downtown. The other parent notes, “They are led by the amazing and caring Coach Zanna Peterson, who is also an Instructional Assistant at Madison. Congrats to Coach, these players, and their families!” The game at 10 am tomorrow, Amber says, is vs. North Seattle’s Robert Eagle Staff Middle School.

Share This

No Replies to "SPORTS: Madison MS boys' soccer team to play for district championship"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.