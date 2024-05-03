WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Sound Credit Union robbed again

3:21 PM: Police are arriving in The Junction to look for a robber. According to the address given by dispatch, it happened at Sound Credit Union – which recently announced its plan to close the branch at the end of June. The robber is described as a white man in his late 20s, 5-9, medium build, light hair, baseball cap, blue face mask, “with cash in hand.” The branch was robbed three times last year.

3;27 PM: Police have added clothing to the description – blue bandanna around his neck, light blue T-shirt, dark blue shirt beneath, blue jeans, green baseball cap.