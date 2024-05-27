WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglarized twice in 5 days; dumped-possibly-stolen license plates

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

BURGLARIZED TWICE IN 5 DAYS: Thanks to neighbors for tips on this. Junction True Value managers confirmed to WSB today that the store has been burglarized twice in the past five days. The first one happened just before 2 am Wednesday; the second one happened around 3:30 am today. The store says the burglar(s) got away with about $4,000 in tools in the Wednesday break-in, fewer tools today; they suspect an organized ring might be targeting their store. Police-audio archives indicate the burglar(s) left in a stolen car found on a nearby dead-end street (Rutan Place, per a neighbor) and ran into a brushy area. Police searched but, the audio indicates, had trouble getting extra resources – no aerial resources were available, and no SPD canine, though a King County Sheriff’s Office K-9 (from Kirkland) was eventually dispatched. (We’re still listening to archived audio to try to find out what happened after that.) If you have any information, this morning’s incident # is 24-143457, while the Wednesday number is 24-138494.

DUMPED-POSSIBLY-STOLEN LICENSE PLATES: The photo and report are from Austin:

I was taking out some trash this morning and noticed some suspicious items were dumped in my can in Seaview overnight, including license plates and other items that look like they could have been from a stolen car (hats, camera cases, food trash) There was even a bleach bottle…which was extra strange.

Austin is working on reporting this to police, but in the meantime, if the plates and/or hats happen to be yours, contact us and we can connect you.