WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: 2 sightings

Two reader reports of coyote sightings in West Seattle:

GATEWOOD: The photo is from Joe, who reports:

Thought I would share a recent coyote sighting in the Gatewood neighborhood (40th SW & Morgan St.) This was from Wed. night 5/1 @ 11:28 PM. This is actually the second sighting at the same location in less than a week, FWIW.

THE JUNCTION: This report is from Shaunte G:

Saw coyote run down 42nd from Edmunds headed south at 10:15 pm. I was walking my two chihuahuas and had to tell him off us, as he tried hiding behind a car waiting for us to walk by and then tried to position himself behind us. Informed others walking their dogs as well, since he seemed fairly bold.

We share coyote sightings for awareness, not alarm. And for education – find out what to do if you encounter one by reading the state’s fact sheet.