TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday FYIs

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, May 16.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES
Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, high around 65.. Today’s sunrise was at 5:29 am; sunset will be at 8:42 pm.
ROAD-WORK ALERTS
*SDOT is at Highland Park Way/Holden – the permanent signals are now working, but they have to repair the sidewalk at the intersection’s northwest corner, restripe the road, and rebuild the curb ramps to fix accessibility issues.
*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon:
WEEKEND ADVANCE ALERT
Harbor and Alki Avenues will be closed to traffic approximately 8-11 am Sunday morning for the West Seattle 5K.
TRANSIT NOTES
Metro today – Regular schedule; check for advisories here.
Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.
Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Low bridge: Open.
Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):
1st Ave. S. Bridge:
Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.
BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic. (SDOT says it’s working on the low-bridge absence from the feed.)
If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
