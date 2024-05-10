One more reminder! Saturday is West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

Hey, Sale #274! Thanks for putting up the “official sale” sign (it’s a template we email to sellers so they can use it if you want to)! Our photographer noticed it while en route to a story he’s covering right now. Perfect timing for this final West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day Eve reminder that we are now less than 14 hours away from 500+ sales of all sizes, all over the peninsula, as mapped here. The map page is where you’ll find other updates, such as last-minute cancellations (which are noted in the online-map list, but not the printable version, so if you’re using that to plan your day, please check the numbers on the cancellation list) plus links to our previews this past week with some mini-lists of sales. One more mini-list tonight – here are the ones signed up as block sales (including some alley or apartment-building sales):

#26: 9240 2nd Ave SW

#42: 7742 15th Ave SW

#80: 2303 Walnut Ave SW

#162: 2719 47th Ave SW

#236: 2203 California Ave SW

#244: 3630 46th Ave SW

#262: 3050 36th Ave SW

#289: 7333 29th Ave SW

#296: 6741 38th Ave SW

#297: 5626 29th Ave SW

#307: 3279 38th Ave SW

#310: 5914 34th Ave SW

#352: 7026 30th Pl SW

#446: 6041 California Ave SW

#487: 6307 46th Ave SW

#488: 6043 48th Ave SW

#495: 3910 SW 109th St

#501: 10014 4th Lane SW

We’ll be doing as-it-happens coverage tomorrow as usual, so photos (from buyers with cool finds as well as sellers) are welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com or texted to 206-293-6302 – please be sure to include the relevant sale number!