HAPPENING NOW: Opening day for Delridge Farmers’ Market, after mayoral visit

15 vendors offering fruit, vegetables, flowers, fresh-cooked food, and condiments and spices are awaiting you right now at opening day for the third year of the Delridge Farmers’ Market. The day began with a ribboncutting ceremony featuring Mayor Bruce Harrell, visiting as part of his tour for One Seattle Day of Service, which also includes dozens of volunteering events around the city:

As you can see in our photo, District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka was there too. He and Harrell spoke briefly before the ribboncutting, as did Bilan Aden of ACHD, the nonprofit that operates the market, with a focus on economic development for BIPOC-led businesses:

Vendors will be there until 2 pm, including both growers like Aash Farms …

.. and Afella Jollof Catering:

We also saw Ma and Pops‘ frozen-treat stand, Wendi Farms, Guerra’s, BDE dumplings, Queen Sugar Baking Company, Bajan Station, and more. They’re in the courtyard at Hope Academy (9421 18th SW), and you’ll find the market there every Saturday, 10 am-2 pm, through October, with resources for community members as well as food for all (including free bags for those who need them).