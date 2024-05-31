BIZNOTES: Daiso’s grand opening; Kneighborhood Knives’ return; HomeStreet Bank x M & M Balloons; new wellness spa

Four quick biznotes:

DAISO’S OPENING WEEKEND: You might see some commotion at Westwood Village tomorrow morning – the good kind. It’s opening weekend for the long-anticipated Daiso store, starting at 9 am Saturday and 10 am Sunday, with incentives for the first 100 people to spend $30, as noted on the door signage, so lines are likely. We first reported last July that Daiso was on the way.

KNEIGHBORHOOD KNIVES: Back in April, traditional whetstone-using knife sharpener Genevieve brought her Kneighborhood Knives sharpening business to Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), and she told us it was her most successful pop-up ever. So she’s coming back Monday (June 3), 8 am-3 pm. Just show up with your knife/knives, and she’ll sharpen them, $10 each.

HOMESTREET BANK X M & M BALLOONS: Every month, HomeStreet Bank-West Seattle (41st/Alaska; WSB sponsor) spotlights a local business or nonprofit. This month, it’s been M & M Balloon Company, whose co-proprietor Susan Lindsay visited the branch Thursday:

She’s pictured above with HomeStreet’s Andrew Tento. As happens each month, branch visitors can enter a free drawing for a prize from the spotlighted business, so Susan chose the winning ticket for a balloon arrangement.

NEW WELLNESS SPA: One of West Seattle’s newest small businesses emailed us to announce they’re open. Emma Hetnar has opened the private wellness spa Revitalize in Highland Park. She explains, “After overcoming my own battle with chronic illness, I was inspired to create a space where others could come to relax and heal, using the same equipment that I used in my personal healing journey. These treatments have played a pivotal role in my own healing and I am passionate about sharing their transformative benefits with others.” They’re explained on the Revitalize website, which is also where you’ll find information on contacting the spa for appointments.