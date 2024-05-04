BIZNOTE: Lauren’s Jewelry, one of Westwood Village’s few indies, will close

One of the last remaining independent small businesses at Westwood Village is closing its brick-and-mortar doors. Lauren’s Jewelry, formerly known as Wyatt’s Jewelers, is going online-only. Proprietor Lauren Wiggins already has started promoting a going-out-of-business sale (as noted here) and is now officially announcing her shutdown plan:

It is with a heavy heart that after 5 years of Lauren’s Jewelry, we are closing our store. Lauren and Tyler would like to thank each of our friends, and customers for allowing us to do what we love to do, and being a part of our lives. Please come in and take advantage of this opportunity to save up to 70% on our entire inventory of diamonds, color stones, and silver jewelry. Come in and enter to win a pair of 1.00ctw diamond earrings. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. -Lauren

It’s been a challenging five years – as noted in this January report, Lauren reported having a collection of seven SPD officer cards from investigations of burglaries and attempted burglaries (and now, add the truck theft to that). Meantime, Lauren tells us she hasn’t set a hard-and-fast closing date yet – the going-out-of-business sale will include a “VIP preview” event next Tuesday through Friday for starters, and she’ll see how things go from there. She bought Wyatt’s Jewelers from previous owners Kirk and Joni Keppler when they decided to move on after 15 years.