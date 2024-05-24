West Seattle, Washington

24 Friday

52℉

FOLLOWUP: Alki Point Healthy Street is still a go, but with changes, including school-bus load zones

May 24, 2024 1:57 pm
|      10 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

(WSB photo from last week, Beach Drive alongside Constellation Park)

Another update in the longrunning saga of the Alki Point Healthy Street (both Alki Avenue and Beach Drive west of 63rd SW) – just in from SDOT, a few more changes to the plan:

We’re moving forward with Alki Point Healthy Street upgrades, based on robust community input over the past several years.

We paused the installation briefly to meet with marine mammal and environmental stewardship stakeholders and listen to their concerns. Construction is now expected to begin as soon as June.

This Healthy Street offers a unique space for community members to walk, bike, and roll while taking in views of Elliott Bay and West Seattle’s Alki Beach and marine reserve.

Newest features in response to community feedback include:

*Welcome signs
*Additional load zones that can be used by school buses
*Inviting community artwork celebrating nature
*Adding parking time restrictions and guidelines on more nearby streets to make it easier for visitors to find a space.

Previously announced additions based on community requests:

(One of the ‘nearby locations’ for public parking. Photo by David Hutchinson)

*A 10-foot path along the beachfront separated from people driving,
*Three new ADA-accessible parking spaces,
*New public parking signs and guidelines at two nearby locations

Toward the end of the year, we’ll share an evaluation with vehicle speeds, foot traffic, and parking use, and include a user experience survey.

We’re following up with SDOT to ask exactly where the loading zones and parking-time restrictions are planned to go.

Share This

10 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Alki Point Healthy Street is still a go, but with changes, including school-bus load zones"

  • AlkiRenter May 24, 2024 (2:03 pm)
    Reply

    So excited to see all of these changes taking place and the additions based on community feedback! The increased ease of two-way foot traffic there is going to be awesome!

  • DelridgeDriver May 24, 2024 (2:06 pm)
    Reply

    That sounds like a fantastic compromise. Great to hear that SDOT listened to constituent concerns and was willing to modify plans. I’m really looking forward to seeing this project completed. It’ll make visits for me and my family from Delridge to Alki much more pleasant.

  • DC May 24, 2024 (2:15 pm)
    Reply

    So excited to have fewer cars and more space for people on this stretch. SDOT really went out of their way to accommodate any and all good faith opposition. Of course, you’ll still hear people who care more about cars than the environment or people complaining. But given SDOTs incredible work, we know that’s the only reason they oppose. 

  • walkerws May 24, 2024 (2:19 pm)
    Reply

    Thank goodness the reactionaries didn’t get their way. A school bus load zone is a great idea, and a welcome change. But glad to see this project moving forward with few other changes despite the outcry of a loud minority trapped in a car-worshiping past.

  • Kalo May 24, 2024 (2:20 pm)
    Reply

    Was there ever discussion of making this a one way street, with wider walking paths, a separate wheeled lane. Seems like that would still allow a little more access and parking for all concerned.  

  • Jennie May 24, 2024 (2:21 pm)
    Reply

    Are they going to get rid of the ugly and potentially very dangerous round concrete slab in the middle of the road that currently has a sign on it?

  • Darius May 24, 2024 (2:21 pm)
    Reply

    Sounds like a good compromise, well done SDOT! I’m glad no residents were making bad-faith arguments about concerns for visitor parking, or their complaints may have actually backfired with the additional nearby restrictions…

  • Jenna S May 24, 2024 (2:26 pm)
    Reply

    Great news! Can’t wait for the next phase of this awesome project. Thanks SDOT!

  • M3 May 24, 2024 (2:27 pm)
    Reply

    GREAT!  Can’t wait for the improvements to go in – people and bike friendly, marine mammal friendly, and a nice opportunity to educate people about the marine environment.  What a neat thing for the community! 

  • Cycling Mom May 24, 2024 (2:27 pm)
    Reply

    The Alki Healthy Street cannot come soon enough.  We need a safe place for all of us to enjoy this area on bikes!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.