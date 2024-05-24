FOLLOWUP: Alki Point Healthy Street is still a go, but with changes, including school-bus load zones

(WSB photo from last week, Beach Drive alongside Constellation Park)

Another update in the longrunning saga of the Alki Point Healthy Street (both Alki Avenue and Beach Drive west of 63rd SW) – just in from SDOT, a few more changes to the plan:

We’re moving forward with Alki Point Healthy Street upgrades, based on robust community input over the past several years.

We paused the installation briefly to meet with marine mammal and environmental stewardship stakeholders and listen to their concerns. Construction is now expected to begin as soon as June.

This Healthy Street offers a unique space for community members to walk, bike, and roll while taking in views of Elliott Bay and West Seattle’s Alki Beach and marine reserve.

Newest features in response to community feedback include:

*Welcome signs

*Additional load zones that can be used by school buses

*Inviting community artwork celebrating nature

*Adding parking time restrictions and guidelines on more nearby streets to make it easier for visitors to find a space.

Previously announced additions based on community requests:

(One of the ‘nearby locations’ for public parking. Photo by David Hutchinson)

*A 10-foot path along the beachfront separated from people driving,

*Three new ADA-accessible parking spaces,

*New public parking signs and guidelines at two nearby locations

Toward the end of the year, we’ll share an evaluation with vehicle speeds, foot traffic, and parking use, and include a user experience survey.