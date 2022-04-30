BIZNOTE: Introducing Lauren’s Jewelry

After 2 1/2 years, jewelry-shop owner Lauren Wiggins has a big announcement – her shop at Westwood Village has a new name, Lauren’s Jewelry:

To our valuable customers, we are pleased to announce that on May 3rd, we are rebranding our jewelry store. As many of you know, I bought Wyatt’s Jewelers in November of 2019 and have owned and operated it since then. This rename will play a major role in strengthening our growth and commitments, by helping our customers identify with our brand in the marketplace. We have worked so very hard as Wyatt’s Jewelers to take care of each and every one of you and look forward to many more years of providing you with all your jewelry needs. As Lauren’s Jewelry, we will still be providing our community with the latest trends, beautiful classics, custom projects, and repairs!

The changes will be effective from May 3rd on every platform.

We would like to take this time and thank you for your continued support with us as Wyatt’s Jewelers, and look forward to our time as Lauren’s Jewelry! If you have any suggestions or questions, please contact us at 206-937-9200 or laurensjewelrystore.com.