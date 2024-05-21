Highland Park Way hill lane change? Three more chances to learn/talk about it this week, including HPAC on Wednesday

(WSB photo, downhill on HP Way, late Monday afternoon)

A week and a half ago, we reported on SDOT‘s proposal to replace a downhill driving lane on the Highland Park Way hill with a protected bicycle lane (1st rendering below), an expanded multi-use path (2nd rendering below), or both (bike lane first, expanded path later).

The announcement and infopage list several opportunities to hear from/talk with SDOT reps about the plan, and the next two days bring three of those events, so we wanted to mention them: Two are tomorrow (Wednesday, May 22) – at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Brockey Center during the Spring Fling, 11 am-2 pm, and during the monthly HPAC meeting, 7 pm, online-only this month so go here to get the connection information. Then on Thursday (May 23), SDOT will be back at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), 4-8 pm.

If you can’t get to any of those events in person, you can also comment online in survey format – go here by June 15 – or via email at HighlandHolden@seattle.gov.