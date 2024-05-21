BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Mission Cantina sets reopening date

Two months ago, new owners were announced for Admiral restaurant/bar Mission Cantina, which had closed in early February after 19 years. This morning, its reopening date has been announced – one week from today. A ribboncutting is planned for 4 pm Tuesday, May 28, according to general manager Mike D. Adams. New owners Gina Topp and Ben Johnson announced in March that they weren’t planning any major changes – “our primary objective is to maintain the community asset that is Mission Cantina.” (If you’ve never been, it’s at 2325 California SW.)