WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Advertising-wrapped truck stolen, linked to car prowl

You might have seen this truck parked in various West Seattle spots the past few days:

Aside from what it’s advertising (we have a separate story to come about Lauren’s closure plan) – if you have seen the truck today, please tell police where, and refer to case # 24-121342 – because it was stolen last night. Before we found out about that, a reader sent this photo after their security camera caught people using the truck in a car prowl early this morning:

That was around 5 am in the 5200 block of 46th SW; someone from the box truck broke the driver-side window on a parked truck, but apparently an alarm then spooked them into taking off. The reader says the truck came by, apparently to case, a few minutes before returning for the prowl.