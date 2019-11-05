BIZNOTE: Family-owned Wyatt’s Jewelers in Westwood Village is changing families

Family-owned Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) in Westwood Village has a new family in charge.

After 15 years, Joni and Kirk Keppler (above center/right) have sold their shop to Lauren Wiggins (above left) and her husband Tyler.

Kirk explains:

Joni and I have loved being a part of the greater West Seattle community – and honored to have been a part of literally 10,000 people’s celebrations and special moments. But after 15 years, it’s time for new adventures! Lauren and her husband Tyler will be a perfect fit for West Seattle. Lauren comes from the Estate Jewelry world and she along with her two pugs will be wonderful caretakers of Wyatt’s Jewelers.

We met the pugs:

Kirk continues:

We are also thrilled that Lauren and Tyler will continue Wyatt’s Jewelers’ presence in the community and involvement with charity. Especially our tradition of changing watch batteries for a donation, primarily White Center Food Bank and WestSide Baby.

Lauren says that tradition “is dear to her heart.” She also has some backstory to share:

My father gave me my first opal ring when I was 12, and I cherished it, but that wasn’t the beginning. I have loved jewelry since I was little. It’s my passion to help people find just the right piece for them. The piece that invokes that special feeling, that creates that memory, that means something special. I am so fortunate to have met Kirk and Joni. They have built this business from scratch that has turned into something so amazing for both them and the community. My husband and I are so honored to be a part of this community, and look forward to taking over the legacy of Wyatt’s.

She told us the name will stay the same (one of the Kepplers’ sons is the namesake). Wyatt’s Jewelers is in the heart of Westwood Village, open Tuesdays-Saturdays 10 am-6 pm.