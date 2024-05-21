Schedules set! Here’s when you can go to West Seattle wading pools, Highland Park spraypark, Colman Pool this year

(2023 photo by Mike Mahanay, just before Colman Pool’s season opened)

While Colman Pool‘s opening date was announced last month, the full schedule wasn’t finalized – but we have it today, along with this year’s wading-pool and spraypark schedules.

COLMAN POOL (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW): The city’s heated outdoor saltwater pool on the Lincoln Park shore will open for “preseason” weekends May 25-27, June 1-2, June 8-9, June 15-16. Swim-session times are listed here. Daily operation starts June 22 and continues through Labor Day (Monday, September 2). Colman Pool will be closed to the public on these dates for swim meets: June 27-29 and July 12-13.

SPRAYPARK: West Seattle has one, at Highland Park Playground (1100 SW Cloverdale), and it will be open daily starting Saturday (May 25), through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm each day.

WADING POOLS: West Seattle has four (citywide info is here):

Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 12 pm-7 pm every day, June 22-September 2

EC Hughes Playground (2805 SW Holden), June 24-August 18, Mondays, Tuesdays, Sundays, 12 pm-7 pm

Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), June 26-August 16, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, 12 pm-5:30 pm

Hiawatha Community Center (2700 California SW), June 27-August 17, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 12 pm-5:30 pm

*The South Park wading pool is closed this year “due to community-center closure and plans to convert to a spraypark,” Parks says.

INDOOR POOL: Southwest Pool continues regular operations through the summer.