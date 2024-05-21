BIZNOTE: Cupcake Royale to ‘eventually close’ West Seattle and other remaining cafés

(WSB file photo)

Cupcake Royale‘s West Seattle café, long listed for sale, will “eventually” close, as will the mini-chain’s other remaining cafés (the Ballard shop closed earlier this spring). That’s according to an email announcement from owner Jody Hall a short time ago.

In 2003 we opened our doors and pioneered the cupcake craze. It’s been an incredible journey, celebrating life’s big moments and everyday joys. Thank you for being part of our sweet story! We have some big news and I wanted you to hear it from me first. We’re exploring various options to reinvent ourselves to flourish for the next 20 years. This includes our decision to eventually close our retail cafes and rebuild the business to offer better cupcake pricing, richer compensation for our team, and ability to maintain a sustainable business. It’s a tough but necessary call. ….

Even before this announcement, we had been seeking comment from Hall about the for-sale listing, but she declined to discuss it until she had met with her staff. In addition to urging customers to keep visiting the cafés while they’re open, Hall’s email today says CR is “actively seeking partners for cupcake pick-up locations across Seattle and the Eastside” and she’s also seeking suggestions for “who should fill our shoes” in West Seattle (as well as Madrona and Burien). The West Seattle location, in the city-landmark Campbell Building on the northeast corner of California/Alaska, opened almost exactly 18 years ago – on May 19, 2006.