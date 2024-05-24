WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two stolen vehicles found with people sleeping inside

(Reader photo from Me-Kwa-Mooks response)

Police find stolen cars every day, in varying circumstances. Two this morning in West Seattle had similar circumstances – both were found with people asleep inside. A short time ago, one such “vehicle recovery” was a startling sight for people in the Me-Kwa-Mooks Park vicinity on Beach Drive – police moved in on the stolen vehicle with guns drawn after finding people inside (they told dispatch they had placed “Terminators” around the vehicle so those inside couldn’t try to make a getaway). Earlier, a stolen work truck was found near Delridge/Orchard; we were about to publish a Crime Watch report about it when we heard the recovery discussed on police radio, and the person who had sent us the stolen-vehicle report told us this vehicle also was found with people asleep inside. We know the truck was stolen on Puget Ridge, but otherwise, no further details in either incident yet, including whether any of the people found in the vehicles were arrested.