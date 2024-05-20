WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Crosstrek; work van break-in

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN SUBARU: The report and photo were sent by Jessica:

Early Friday morning my 2018 white Subaru Crosstrek was stolen just outside my house off SW Elmgrove street and 18th Ave SW. I believe they found my hide-a-key because no glass was broken. License plate: BKU3328

VIN: (ends in) 132

Case Number: 24-133807 There’s also a vibrant purple, pink, & orange floral Mexican tassel hanging on the front mirror, similar to the one in the attached picture.

WORK VAN BREAK-IN: Reported via text: “My partner’s work van got broken into. We think it was Friday night, because on Saturday morning a neighbor came to our apartment and told us it was. We had no idea who the man was, and why he knew where we lived, so we didn’t take it seriously at the time. But it was on 42nd and Brandon, right off California.” The thief/thieves broke a window to get into the van, which is used for an environmental-testing firm, and stole “about 50 items.”