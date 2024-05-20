COUNTDOWN: 2 months until West Seattle Grand Parade and Float Dodger 5K – want to be part of one or both?

Exactly two months from today, on July 20, a huge summer doubleheader takes over California Avenue SW between Admiral and The Junction from morning through early afternoon – the West Seattle Grand Parade and Float Dodger 5K. Both are looking for participants right now – here’s how to be part of either or both!

(WSB photo, 2023: Joyas Mestizas in West Seattle Grand Parade)

GRAND PARADE: This year, the Grand Parade celebrates its 90th anniversary! Your business, organization, school, etc., can inquire about parade participation by emailing WestSeattleParade@gmail.com to get an application. And the parade is seeking sponsors – the permits, no-parking signs, and other costs add up big time, and sponsorships help the all-volunteer parade organizers cover those costs – no sponsors, no parade! Read this to find out how to become a Grand Parade sponsor.

(WSB photo, 2023 Float Dodger 5K)

FLOAT DODGER 5K: Before the Grand Parade starts down California SW from Lander at 11 am on July 20, the Float Dodger 5K sends hundreds of runners and walkers onto the route (starting at Hiawatha Playfield) at 9:30 am, raising money for the West Seattle Food Bank. This is the 10th anniversary of the Float Dodger 5K, founded and coordinated by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor). It’s preceded by a free Kids’ Dash at 9 am and followed by root-beer floats! Sponsors are welcome – email info@runforgoodracingcompany.com – and registration is open now – just go here!