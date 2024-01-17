WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two business burglary attempts, and three other reports

We start this Crime Watch roundup with two business-burglary attempts:

LAUREN’S JEWELRY BREAK-IN ATTEMPT: Lauren Wiggins, proprietor of Lauren’s Jewelry (WSB sponsor) at Westwood Village, has a card collection she’d rather not have – seven SPD officers’ cards from burglaries or burglary attempts since 2020 (plus a sticky note with the case number from one she reported by phone). She tells us the latest was last night – four or five people with “two big white trucks … They attempted busting our lock, noticed the security (guard) turn on his lights and honk, then went after him and came back with a crowbar and tried crowbarring the door open.” As the photo above shows, the glass shattered but the would-be burglars didn’t get in. If you have any information, the SPD incident # – this time – is 24-015034.

WEST SEATTLE LIQUOR BREAK-IN ATTEMPT: Someone also tried but failed to get into the liquor store on the west side of outer Jefferson Square last night. It was reported around 10:45 pm. Police say the would-be burglar “damaged the window of the business with a rock but did not make entry” and was described as a white man, 30-40 years old, thin, in a green hoodie and blue jeans. If you have any information, the case # is 24-014905.

Three other reports:

STOLEN CR-V: Roxanne posted this report in the WSB Community Forums.

TRAILER THEFT ATTEMPT: A reader signing their note as “Neighborhood Watch” sent this:

A driver in a big white GMC (looked like a GMC Sierra with 4-doors) pickup cut off a latch to my neighbor’s utility trailer parked on street near 31st Ave SW & SW 97th St and tried stealing items out of it. I ran toward him yelling to stop and leave right away. He drove off and I noticed it did not have any license plates displayed either. Be cautious if this truck is seen anywhere.

The incident happened Tuesday morning.

STOLEN BINOCULARS: We’ve been car-prowled for the third time in the past few years here in Upper Fauntleroy. Your editor here made the mistake of leaving binoculars in the glove box after the last time we spent a few minutes whale watching. That’s all the car prowler got away with, because aside from that lapse we leave nothing in the car but a pen and paper in case a story call gets returned while we’re out. Guess you can fence binoculars, but if you find a small pair of Diamondback binoculars tossed aside somewhere, they might be ours. (Since we always ask people to include their police report number, for the record, here’s ours, filed online – 24-900961.)