Darlene Hampton has officially opened Jarays Grill and Lounge in the former Tug Inn/Bee’s Plumbing space at 2216 SW Orchard, just north of Home Depot. We took a look inside just before opening:

Hours weren’t finalized at the time but we have them now: For starters, open Wednesdays noon-midnight, Thursdays through Saturdays noon-2 am, closed Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays.

Jarays will offer drinks, food, and entertainment. Darlene texted us this week’s menu – you can see it here.