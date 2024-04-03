YOU CAN HELP: Join the WSHS Sexual Violence Resource Group in honoring Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the student-led Sexual Violence Resource Group at West Seattle High School asked us to publish this message so the community beyond campus can find out about their work too:

Sexual Assault Awareness Month, observed in April, is an opportunity to educate ourselves about sexual violence; including its prevalence in our community, and how we can prevent it. A student-led group at West Seattle High School, the Sexual Violence Resource Group(SVRG), has made it a goal to take on this effort. So far, they’ve organized educator trainings at their school and collaborated with local organizations such as the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center. One of their main objectives is to raise awareness about available resources, leading them to compile a comprehensive support service list for those in the Greater Seattle area. This list can be found at wshssvrg.carrd.co/#support.

Sexual violence in our community is rampant, and it’s vital to act against it in any way possible. Education and self-awareness are some of the best ways to prevent sexual violence. For example, it is estimated that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men will experience sexual violence in their lifetimes, a statistic that has grown in recent years (WHO and 1in6.org). In a survey done by the SVRG, 11.3% of students at their school reported they had been sexually assaulted during their time enrolled at West Seattle High School. These numbers represent an urgent need for sexual violence prevention efforts and support for survivors. Together, we can create a safer West Seattle where sexual violence is not tolerated.

Learn more about the SVRG and follow their efforts – @wshs_svrg on Instagram.

Helpful Support Services:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Call or text: 988

Chatline: 988lifeline.org/chat

National Sexual Assault Hotline*

Call: 800.656.4673

Chatline: online.rainn.org

King County Sexual Assault Resource Center Hotline*

Call: 888.998.6423

*24/7 hotline accessible to anyone – from survivors to educators and friends.