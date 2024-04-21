WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Bruun Idun the troll presides at forest-restoration event

Along with the 12-site Duwamish Alive! mega-work party, one of the other Earth Day events on our Saturday list was at Lincoln Park, around the section of bluffside forest watched over by Bruun Idun the troll. Thanks to forest steward Lisa McGinty for the photos and report:

39 volunteers and one much-loved troll shared their time and efforts to honor the earth and environment yesterday at Lincoln Park. We also had a lovely surprise visit from Deputy Mayor Greg Wong, who jumped in to help us remove vast amounts of ivy from the forest floor! Thanks to all who showed up – you really made a difference!

Speaking of the city, the One Seattle Day of Service on May 18 has a long list of volunteering opportunities – at least 10 in West Seattle.