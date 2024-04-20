VIDEO: Hundreds of helpers for Seattle’s only river during spring 2024 Duwamish Alive!

Some paddled out on the sparkling water of the Duwamish River to remove trash and debris …

… and others dug into the forest floor for tasks to help it heal. They were among the 400 volunteers who volunteered today at 12 sites during the spring edition of the twice-yearly Duwamish Alive! mega-work party. Those who welcomed them during an opening gathering at həʔapus Village Park across from the Duwamish Tribe’s longhouse included tribe chair Cecile Hansen. Duwamish Alive! Coalition leader Sharon Leishman also introduced indigenous Wisdom Keeper Jacob Johns, and 34th District State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon:

After the gathering, groups of volunteers got their orders – at this park, some were off to the kayak cleanup, others to install “goose fencing,” some to remove ivy, and more.

If you missed this event, watch for word of the fall Duwamish Alive! in October, and many other opportunities throughout the spring and summer, such as those via the Green Seattle Partnership.