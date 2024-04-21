West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024 update, with registration deadline approaching

“We’re downsizing to a motor home to travel the country, so everything must go!” one West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024 seller explains. Another has clearly racked up some miles already, offering “Odd treasures from travels.” Yet another promises “no broken electric knives or Tupperware without lids here.” And another seller declares, “I am famous for my garage sales.” Lots of reasons, lots of promises, lots of merchandise in the 350+ sales listings we’ve received after three weeks of registration for WSCGSD, which is happening Saturday, May 11, 9 am-3 pm, all over West Seattle (and a bit beyond). If you plan to be a seller but haven’t registered yet, you have four more days – Thursday night (April 25) at 11:30 pm, we close the list so we can get busy making the map and guide, which will be ready a week before WSCGSD so shoppers can preview who has what and where. Maybe you’re looking for something specific, or maybe you just want to see who’s hosting a sale in your neighborhood so you can walk over to look. And if you’re one of those not-registered-yet-but-ready sellers, just go here!